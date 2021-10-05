Daily record: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Carlson, Devin TW, 6/2/1993, of 5405 78th Ave. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 26 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,060 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Curler, Christopher B., 1/27/1978, of 15466 Timber Range Trail, Durango, Iowa; guilty finding entered July 19, court date Aug. 30, on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $7,060 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/100 less than 400 grams.
DeRoo, Ryan James, 3/5/1984, of 1607 John Deere Road, Carbon Cliff; guilting finding entered Aug. 30 on felony aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; $1,363 fine/costs, five years DOC, 18 months mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Downing, Alexander James, 12/31/1997, of 3625 5th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 2 on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Shchetyna, Dmitro, 2/25/1979, of 2044 N. Rand Rd., Palatine, Ill.; charge dismissed July 13 on drive/violate Illinois motor carrier law.
Williams, Shelby S., 11/26/1986, of 624 Willard St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 13 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections/firefighter/injure; one year DOC, 194 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and misdemeanor aggravated assault/public property.