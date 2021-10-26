Daily record: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Frye, Howard Lamonte, 6/29/1968, of 1102 Hospital Rd., Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on burglary; $800 fine/costs, 4 years DOC, 18 months mandatory supervised Rls (MSR).
Garcia, Holly Lynn, 3/30/1990, of 758 23rd Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,530 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Gonzalez, Emilda T., 4/18/1998, of 3700 56th St., Apt. 36, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm in public; $765 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 10 days credit time served. Charge dismissed o felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle.
Harvey, Carson T., 3/2/2002, of 3355 2nd ST., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on aggravated discharge firearm/OCC building; $1,038 fine/costs, four years six months DOC, 18 months mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge amended/reduced on aggravated discharge firearm/OCC building. Charge dismissed on aggravated discharge firearm/OCC vehicle.
Harvey, Katia, 9/2/1999, of 1001 16th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $2,444 court costs, 24 months probation, 30 days in jail, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000. Charge dismissed felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Cung, Bawi, 1/21/1984, of 2356 45th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 14 on DUI; $3,633 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.