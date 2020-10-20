Daily record: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Levy, Deon L., 8/1/1993, of 3516 70th St., Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 25 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Lincoln, John J.,9/19/1953, of 703 14th St., Apt. 3, Davenport; charge dismissed Sept. 17 on possession of controlled substance.

Matthews, Johnny D., 6/30/1971, of 2211 6th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 10 on aggravated assault corrections/probation officer; $1,147 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 79 days credit time served. Charge dismissed Sept. 10 on criminal trespass to residence/person present and harass witness/family member/rep.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Mitchell, Ernest, 5/14/1972, of 7113 S. Euclid Ave., Apt. A, Chicago; guilty finding entered July 28 on misdemeanor obstructing identification; $769 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

Paredes, Christopher, 1/14/1997, of 218 Ross St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 28 on possession of controlled substance; $1,505 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

