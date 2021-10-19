Daily record: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Anderson, Deonte J., 3/2/2002, of 1923 5th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment Oct. 1 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,835 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.
Anderson, Jeromy Lee, 3/18/1978, of 2601 18th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,995 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on misdemeanor violate order of protection; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Banks, Thomas Wesley, 3/10/1988, of 1327 N. Gaines St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,990 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Barnett, Stephen M., 11/30/1986, of 264 17th Ave. Apt. 1, East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on possession of controlled substance; $3,010 court costs, 180 days in jail, 24 months conditional discharge.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hodge, Donna M., 11/16/1961, of 705 E. Virginia Ave., Peoria; guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on possession of controlled substance; $1,825 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, drug treatment.