Daily record: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Mowery, Jsean L., 7/10/2001, of 1619 14th 1/2 St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 9 on aggravated battery/public place; $63 court costs.
Noble, Preston Levon, 7/1/1988, of 1216 4th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 25 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $1,584 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 51 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated UUWE/vehicle/previous conviction. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
Rhoads, Ricky Lee, 6/23/1964, of 2816 38th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 7 on possession of controlled substance.
Shepard, Charles Henry, 7/3/1968, of 636 W. 63rd St., Apt. 1, Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on possession of controlled substance; $3,057 court costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 44 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Savage, Nathan W., 7/2/1994, of 704 E. 9th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 30 on misdemeanor criminal dam mage to property less than $500; $1,200 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.