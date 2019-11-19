ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Tate, Dalton, Howard, Taylor, both or Reynolds.
Tryba, William, Hayden, Michelle, both of Davenport.
Abbey, Anthony, Colona; Mason, Kaitlyn, Hampton.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Cook, Bertha, Stanley.
Clementz, Sharon, David.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
DeJaegher, Daryn, 4/14/1995, of 2017 W. 69th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,065 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 90 days in jail.
Dempsey, Michael, 5/3/1986, of 2001 E. 11th ST., Apt. 1, Davenport; withheld judgment Oct. 10 on possession of controlled substance; $4,208 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Dillon, Britteny, 12/15/1993, of 507 21st Ct., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on residential arson. Charge amended/reduced on residential arson. Charge dismissed on aggravated arson/bodily harm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Green, Richard E., 5/14/1959, of 909 83rd Ave. W., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 23 on DUI; $10 court costs.
Henderson, Nolan E., 6/3/1958, of 1905 W. 40th St., Apt 315, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on DUI; $2,901 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.