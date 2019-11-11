ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Hansen, Michael, Gray, Dawn, both of Moline.
Parchert, Jason, Freyermuth, Heather, both of Rock Island.
Cloninger, John, Taimanglo, Christine, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Sandau, Melissa, Tyler.
Brock, Richard, Jeanette.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bowman, Karyn Vivian, 2/25/1987, of 16405 Rt. 67, Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,275 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 94 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on possession of meth less than 5 grams. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3 and aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.
Bradford, Jevon Y., 11/2/1976, of 1141 24th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on burglary; five years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of burglary.
Brinker, Gary Jr., 10/30/1983, of 3403 S. Shore Dr., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on aggravated DUI/3; $734 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; four years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/licensed suspended or revoked.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Augustyn, Ivelisse C., 6/18/1966, of 1314 17th St., East Moline; withheld Oct. 23 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.