ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
McDermott, William, Putnam, Birdie, both of Moline.
Copeland, Anna, Dale, Kyrie, both of Moline.
Frame, Logan, Bettendorf; Soto, Chelsea, Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Kellett, Justin Michael, 11/3/1983, of 1738 11th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 17 on possession of meth less than five grams.
Kunce, Wendy, 8/3/1976, of 11524 142nd St., Davenport; withheld judgment Oct. 25 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,101 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
Leib, David J., 2/24/1990, of 1827 23rd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 26 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,549 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Sept. 26 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure. Charge dismissed Oct. 21 on misdemeanor aggravated vol/priv sec off/util.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
McDonald, James E., 7/18/1967, of 1808 21st St., Apt. A, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 9 on DUI; $2,741 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, alcohol treatment.