ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Schultze, Steven, Verbeke, Kayla, both of Hillsdale.
Webb, Gregory, Anderson, Jennifer, both of East Moline.
Wehrle, Jaclyn, Shamji, Jessica, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Smith, Miranda, Dawson, Adam.
Allen, Angi, Kevin.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Smith, Immanuel I., 4/23/1995, of 2009 7th St., #217 D., Silvis; charge amended/reduced on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.
Spicer, Michael A., 4/7/1998, of 4929 N Elsie Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on possession of controlled substance; $3,480 court costs, 24 months probation, one day credit time served. Charge dismissed on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog.
Steele, Keith, 7/12/1984, of 1119 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $8,553 fine/costs, 48 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Steinbaugh, Maria L., 3/13/1967, of 1503 24th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 18 on DUI; $2,743 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Weaver, Chase C., 4/12/1988, of 8159 Springhill Rd., Erie; not guilty entered Sept. 19 on DUI.