Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Temple, Deon, 4/24/1987, of 725 16th Ave., Apt. 26, Milan; charge dismissed Sept. 30 on calculated criminal drug conspiracy and mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog.
Thorson, Jordan, 5/28/1999, of 334 6th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $3,520 fine/costs. Withheld judgment on felony possession of controlled substance; 18 months probation with special conditions.
Warren, Darnell, 3/3/1970, of 2729 1/2 7th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed on domestic battery/harm/violate order of protection and domestic battery/other prior.
West, Misty L., 8/7/1987, of 598 19th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment Sept. 16 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,755 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, nine days credit time served. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Wilson, Augustus Ceasar, 12/24/2021, of 1138 E. 15th St. 2, Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,270 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Wise, Alonzo Alfred Jr., 4/17/1979, homeless, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,432 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.