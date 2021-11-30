Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Vance, Danielle I., 3/22/1984, of 2007 W. 1st, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 7 on possession of meth less than five grams; $912 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 12 days credit time served.
Villarreal, Kaleb, 8/13/1999, of 614 8th Ave. W. Milan; withheld judgment Oct. 25 on possession of controlled substance; $4,085 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hour public/community service.
Waldrop, Kyle J., 6/25/1991, of 752 39th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct 7 on meth delivery less than five grams; $5,690 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, six days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm and possession of meth less than five grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Trimmer, Richard F., 8/7/1977, of 118 N. Main St., Princeville, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on felony firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible; $1,335 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
Trimmer, Richard F., 8/7/1977, of 327 Goodrich St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on misdemeanor violate order protection; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.