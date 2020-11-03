 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
View Comments

Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ammerman, Shayn Lewis, 1/31/1971, of 2317 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,049 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Austin, Lacole Lachelle, 7/21/1990, of 2643 Hawthorne Drive, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Oct. 9 on felony aggravated DUI/accident/passenger under 16; $3,589 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 10 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Barnett, Matthew Jamall, 7/2/1993, of 1708 26th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,212 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Brown, Elijah Morrow, 4/12/1991, of 911 W. 8th Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 9 on domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction; $713 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 9 on domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction; two years DOC. Charge dismissed Oct. 9 on two counts of domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Maitlen, Timothy L., 2/20/1970, of 1225 25th St. Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on DUI; $3,008 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News