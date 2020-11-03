Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ammerman, Shayn Lewis, 1/31/1971, of 2317 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,049 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Austin, Lacole Lachelle, 7/21/1990, of 2643 Hawthorne Drive, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Oct. 9 on felony aggravated DUI/accident/passenger under 16; $3,589 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 10 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Barnett, Matthew Jamall, 7/2/1993, of 1708 26th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,212 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Brown, Elijah Morrow, 4/12/1991, of 911 W. 8th Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 9 on domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction; $713 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 9 on domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction; two years DOC. Charge dismissed Oct. 9 on two counts of domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Maitlen, Timothy L., 2/20/1970, of 1225 25th St. Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on DUI; $3,008 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.
