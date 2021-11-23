Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McAdams, John Ellis, 9/19/1988, of 1312 4th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment Oct. 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,020 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Morris, Robert William, 11/20/1984, of 1902 46th St., Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 7 on felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Kasuse, Erickson, 11/25/1983, of 310 5th Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 2 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,255 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 69 days credit time served, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/public place.
Kelly, Kya R.E., 10/9/1992, of 1030 Pine St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Sept. 30 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Kelly, Kya R.E., 10/9/1992, of105 S. Vine St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Lick, Amelia M., 9/17/1991, of 1016 Hazeldell Road, Keithsburg, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 13 on DUI; $2,511 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Long, Brian D., 9/10/1976, of 2236 32nd St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 21 on DUI; $2,201 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Long, Steven J., 12/29/1980, of 1135 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 20 on DUI; $2,461 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, 10 days home confinement.