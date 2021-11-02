Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lyle, Leonard Steve Banard; 8/10/1984, of 600 5th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 14 on domestic battery/harm/violate order of protection and domestic battery/other prior.
Madison, Jaime Rae, 6/27/1988, of 1812 2nd Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 23 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
Martin, Jason T., 3/6/1974, of 1212 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on violate order/prior violate of order; $1,006 court costs, 16 months DOC.
McCall, Xavier Alexander, 12/15/1999, of 2551 Woodley Rd., Montgomery, Ala.; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm in public; $1,174 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, nine days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced Sept. 24 on felony aggravated UUW/person/loaded/no FCCA/FOID.
McDuffy-Hodges, Darveyontae, 6/17/1999, of 915 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $2,765 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and misdemeanor possession of cannabis more than 30-100 grams/1st.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Tornquist, Karl R., 6/2/1994, of 3607 19th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 23 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.
Varnado, Vincent J., 10/27/1998, of 3142 W. 83rd Place, Chicago; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Aug. 10 on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st; $1,665 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 days public/community service.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Waller, Lucas T., 4/17/1993, of 15587 N. 1600 Ave., Geneseo; charge dismissed Aug. 12 on DUI.