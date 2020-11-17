Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Newton, Chance Allen, 8/30/1995, of 3536 70th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,969 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 62 days credit time served.
Oliver, Traivon T., 11/1/1992, of 735 W. 15th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Oct. 9 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $97 court costs.
Ortiz, Enrique Reynaldo, 7/15/1998, of 230 38th St, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on felony aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck; $1,279 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, seven days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, seven days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck. Charge dismissed on two counts felony aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Coleman, Emanuel J., 2/18/1988, of 1542 8th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on DUI; $3,159 fine/costs.
Defrieze, Jessica L., 3/11/1979, of 309 3rd Ave. Ct., Silvis; charge dismissed Oct. 15 on DUI.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!