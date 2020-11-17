Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Newton, Chance Allen, 8/30/1995, of 3536 70th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,969 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 62 days credit time served.

Ortiz, Enrique Reynaldo, 7/15/1998, of 230 38th St, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on felony aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck; $1,279 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, seven days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, seven days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck. Charge dismissed on two counts felony aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck.