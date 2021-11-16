Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Gonzalez, Miguel A., 8/16/1999, of 109 Miller St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Oct. 12 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,904 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 39 days credit time served.
Harden, Vincent, 3/24/1990, of 601 Main St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on forgery/issue/delivery document; $1,302 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Arrieta, Ezequiel, 3/20/2001, of 636 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 2 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $5,101 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 60 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
Bonilla, Carlos, 4/21/1992, of 714 E. 3rd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 20 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $851 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 121 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 20 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; 24 months probation, 121 days credit time served.
Bowton, James A., 10/17/1965, of 535 Hamilton Drive, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on failure to report annually; $1,814 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hlau, Run, 1/4/1989, of 740 41st Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Holt, Amanda E., 8/14/1976, of 41W747 McDonald Rd., Elgin, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,881 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.