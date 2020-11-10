Daily record: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hemphill, Joshua R., 3/2/1981, of 1528 Coyne Center Road 1, Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on meth delivery less than five grams; $1,189 court costs, 30 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on possession of controlled substance; 30 days credit time served.
Henning, Susan K., 10/27/1973, of 23823 178th Ave. N., Cordova; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on aggravated DUI/3+; $4,232 fine/costs, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and aggravated DUI/3 and aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+.
Hernandez, James Anthony, Jr., 11/16/1964, of 1208 11th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on aggravated DUI/2/passenger under 16; $6,079 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days home confinement. Charge amended/reduced Sept. 28 on aggravated DUI/3.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Randolph, Tyler D., 1/21/1992, of 325 2N St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on DUI; $2,974 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 39 days credit time served.
Romeo, Anne L., 12/28/1969, of 1834 33rd St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 10 on DUI.
Schuch, Shelly A., 8/1/1968, of 5202 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on DUI; $2,956 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Underwood, Allen C., 12/30/1979, of 303 14th Ave., Apt 6, Orion; charge dismissed Sept. 16 on DUI.
