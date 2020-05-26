Daily record: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McIntosh, Nathan Lucas, of 1513 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered April 23 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $1,623 court costs, one years DOC.
Mierzwa, Kyle R., 4/9/1992, of 4603 47th St., Moline; guilty finding entered April 23 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,401 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+.
Nickerson, Latoya Lynn, 7/6/1979, of 1009 34th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 26 on criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000; $18,975 fine/costs, two years DOC.
Oldfather, Derek, 6/20/1991, of 1525 W. 3rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered April 23 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $2,604 fine/costs, 24 months probation, one year DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Peach, John, 11/10/1984, of 809 David St., Kewanee; charge dismissed March 9 on DUI; $10 court costs.
Torres-Paredes, Edgar, 6/10/1996, of 608 S. Grove St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision March 5 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Wessels, Ashley M., 12/29/1989, of 1817 45th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 3 on DUI; $3,120 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 240 hours public/community service.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!