Daily record: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McIntosh, Nathan Lucas, of 1513 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered April 23 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $1,623 court costs, one years DOC.

Mierzwa, Kyle R., 4/9/1992, of 4603 47th St., Moline; guilty finding entered April 23 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,401 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+.

Nickerson, Latoya Lynn, 7/6/1979, of 1009 34th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 26 on criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000; $18,975 fine/costs, two years DOC.

Oldfather, Derek, 6/20/1991, of 1525 W. 3rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered April 23 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $2,604 fine/costs, 24 months probation, one year DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Peach, John, 11/10/1984, of 809 David St., Kewanee; charge dismissed March 9 on DUI; $10 court costs.