Daily record: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Kosgard, Kyle Wayne, 5/30/1983, of 304 7th St. W., Andalusia; guilty finding entered April 30 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,504 fine/costs; $1,504 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Meincke, Jenny L., 7/30/1979, of 550 21st Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 26 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,000 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

Moenck, Keirsten M., 8/5/2000, of 635 2ned Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 4 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $7,534 court costs, 30 months probation, 73 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered May 4 on meth delivery less than five grams; 30 months probation, 73 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Cummings, Dana Joann, 7/30/1995, of 227 N. Woodlawn Ave., Griffith, Ind.; withheld judgment with supervision April 21 on DUI; $3,181 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.