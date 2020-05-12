Daily record: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
McCrary, Cornelius D., 12/15/1993, of 808 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 16 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony theft controlled intent less than $500 prior and felony aggravated robbery/indicate armed with firearm and felony armed robbery/armed with firearm and misdemeanor obstructing identification.
McSwain, Richard H., 2/1/1990, of 106 E. Good St., Cambridge; not guilty entered March 5 on aggravated battery/public place.
Mensen, Justin L., 5/31/1989, of 509 E. Adams St., La Fayette, Ill.; guilty finding entered March 11 on felony residential burglary; $774 court costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered March 11 on possession of meth manufacturing material; four years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and misdemeanor theft/stolen/less than $500 and misdemeanor possession of firearm FOID expired and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
Miles, Zachary A., 4/12/1985, of 102 Allen St., North Pekin, Ill.; guilty finding entered March 18 on possession of meth less than five grams; $300 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Harrison, Jenna M., 3/24/1995, of 436 W. Garfield St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision March 11 on DUI; $2,411 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
