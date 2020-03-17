Daily record: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Hurt, Benahdam M., 6/7/1973, of 1712 N. Main St., Kewanee; not guilty entered Jan. 14 on two counts felony robbery. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on felony theft control intent $500/less than $10,000. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence.