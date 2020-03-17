Daily record: Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Daily record: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Hartle, Skylar A., 3/17/1990, of 232 Sheffield Rd., Groveland, Ill.; guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,169 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Hurt, Benahdam M., 6/7/1973, of 1712 N. Main St., Kewanee; not guilty entered Jan. 14 on two counts felony robbery. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on felony theft control intent $500/less than $10,000. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles. Not guilty entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Lopez, Sarah M., 11/22/1986, of 2044 37th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on DUI; $2,338 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

Mundt, Jenna N., 1/30/1986, of 809 11th Ave. Ct., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 15 on DUI; $3,243 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Myers, Zachary A., 4/6/1985, of 1617 W. 16th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 15 on DUI; $2,708 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Wilson, Amanda L., 1/23/1988, of 337 N. Bureau Ave., Ladd, Ill.; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on DUI; $3,059 fine/costs, 12 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, five days in jail.

