Daily record: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Gorham, Williams G., 7/15/1972, of 30405 113th Ave. W., Illinois City; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on aggravated DUI/5; $2,221 court costs, eight years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/5.

Gray, Tonya Larissa, 7/8/1981, of 2744 12th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $238 court costs.

Gray, Tonya Larissa, 7/8/1981, of 2055 45th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 24 on bring controlled substance penal institution; $3,429 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 80 days in jail, 80 days credit time served.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gregerson, Joey Matthew, 9/14/1978, of 140 5th Ave., Apt. 2W, Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 2 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,387 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES