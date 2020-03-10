Daily record: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Gorham, Williams G., 7/15/1972, of 30405 113th Ave. W., Illinois City; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on aggravated DUI/5; $2,221 court costs, eight years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/5.
Gray, Tonya Larissa, 7/8/1981, of 2744 12th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $238 court costs.
Gray, Tonya Larissa, 7/8/1981, of 2055 45th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 24 on bring controlled substance penal institution; $3,429 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 80 days in jail, 80 days credit time served.
You have free articles remaining.
Gregerson, Joey Matthew, 9/14/1978, of 140 5th Ave., Apt. 2W, Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 2 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,387 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Wrigley, April M., 6/25/1981, of 317 SE 2nd St., Galva; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on aggravated battery/public place; $800 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on custodial sexual misconduct.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Lampe, Dollie, 11/28/1964, of 434 34th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on DUI; $2,211 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 240 hours public/community service.
Lampe, Dollie A., 11/28/1964, of 439 34th Ave., Apt. 11, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on DUI; $3,361 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 240 hours public/community service.