Daily record: Tuesday, March 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ramirez, Tony Michael, 9/6/1993, of 3403 214th St. N., Port Byron; guilty finding entered Jan. 31 on felony aggravated battery/public place; $2,576 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor violate stalk no contact.
Reyes, Anthony M., 9/17/1990, of 3214 W. Locust St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 2 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $879 court costs, two days in jail. Charge dismissed Jan. 2 on two counts of aggravated battery/peace officer.
Rhoads, Jr., Robby, 6/29/1996, of 3320 2nd St., East Moline; charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
You have free articles remaining.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Marino, Timothy J., 12/15/1961, of 1237 S. Parton St., Canta Ana, Calif.; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $103,765 fine/costs, 48 months probation, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis more than 5,000 grams.
McKinney, Jeremiah A., 2/20/1985, of 2300 79th Ave. #25, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st; $482 court costs, 364 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of firearm with defaced serial number and misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Williams, Earnest C., 3/6/1986, of 419 Boston Ct., Davenport,; charge dismissed Jan. 10 on DUI.
Winchester, Kimberly L., 6/27/1992, of 5925 300th St. N., Hillsdale; withheld judgment with supervision May 29, 2019, court date Jan. 14, on DUI; $1,867 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!