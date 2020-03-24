Daily record: Tuesday, March 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ramirez, Tony Michael, 9/6/1993, of 3403 214th St. N., Port Byron; guilty finding entered Jan. 31 on felony aggravated battery/public place; $2,576 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor violate stalk no contact.

Reyes, Anthony M., 9/17/1990, of 3214 W. Locust St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 2 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $879 court costs, two days in jail. Charge dismissed Jan. 2 on two counts of aggravated battery/peace officer.

Rhoads, Jr., Robby, 6/29/1996, of 3320 2nd St., East Moline; charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES