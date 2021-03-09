Daily record: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Kallenberger, Kaycee, 7/12/1994, of 4195 Rolling Hills Dr., Bettendorf; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Feb. 9 on felony false report of offense; $1,579 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence.

Kennedy, Robert L., 10/16/1956, of 2013 3 Y Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 4 on other amount narcotic sched I & II, and two counts of possession of controlled substance.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cabada-Bretado, Lois M., 9/29/1984, of 232 W. McClure, Kewanee; charge dismissed Jan. 19 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

Crenshaw, Lamar, 1/15/1977, of 1300 S. Throop St., Chicago; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,851 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 60 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Martin, Heather L., 7/23/1985, of 8113 9th St. W., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 27 on DUI; $3,316 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Otten, Rachel M., 12/1/1980, of 521 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 20 on DUI; 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.

