Daily record: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Daily record: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Schneider, Jonathan Edward, 4/21/1978, of 1110 11th St., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Feb. 25 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $614 court costs, 18 months supervision. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle. 

Shumaker, Ryan M., 8/16/1992, of 7171 W. 60th St., Apt. 156, Davenport; charge dismissed March 2 on one count of felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and five counts of felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and one count of misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Suits, Sebastian, 12/4/1989, of 39 Island Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 22 on felony drug-induced homicide; $1,285 fine/costs, seven years DOC. Charge amended on felony drug-induced homicide. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony possession of controlled substance and one count misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Rasso, Antonio, 10/22/1953, of 1521 18th Ave. Ct., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 24 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Vickers, Shannon R., 9/8/1973, of 7663 Kelly Ct., Erie; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 22 on DUI; $2,953.

