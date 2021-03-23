 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
View Comments

Daily record: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Torres-Valladares, Selvin, 2/20/1992, of 432 14th Ave., Silvis; charge dismissed Feb. 5 on possession of controlled substance; $800 court costs.

Vaughn, Brittnie Angela, 1/4/1990, of 831 14th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 17 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,633 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Aug. 25, 2017, court date Feb. 17, 2021, on amount narcotic sched I/II/school/high school/park. Charge dismissed July 12, 2018, court date Feb. 17, 2021, on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Reul, Donald T., 3/12/1990, of 506 1/2 Main Ave., Apt. B, P.O. Box 351, Cordova; guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on felony burglary; $855 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on felony burglary; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on felony burglary; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on three counts of misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500 and three counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass building and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

McWilliams, Louis V., 7/25/1954, of 120 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Feb. 2 on DUI; $3,333 fine/costs, 12 months probation.

Million, Nashoba, 1/1/1986, of 613 Short Stonewall, McAlester, Okla.; guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on DUI; $3,103 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 10 days in jail, 50 days home confinement.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News