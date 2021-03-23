Daily record: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Vaughn, Brittnie Angela, 1/4/1990, of 831 14th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 17 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,633 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Aug. 25, 2017, court date Feb. 17, 2021, on amount narcotic sched I/II/school/high school/park. Charge dismissed July 12, 2018, court date Feb. 17, 2021, on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Reul, Donald T., 3/12/1990, of 506 1/2 Main Ave., Apt. B, P.O. Box 351, Cordova; guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on felony burglary; $855 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on felony burglary; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on felony burglary; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on three counts of misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500 and three counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass building and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.