Daily record: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Burns, Anthony William, 9/8/1984, of 712 Valley View Drive, Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed on unauthorized state/title/certificate; $365 court costs.

Burns, Anthony William, 9/8/1984, of 725 Valley View Dr., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered Feb. 5 on burglary; $3,648 court costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered Feb. 5 on criminal damage to propertiy $500-$10,000; 24 months probation 90 days in jail, restitution.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Walters, Dade M., 5/8/1997, of 2020 9th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $1,726 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.

Wells, Matthew D., 5/30/1988, of 1110426 18th Ave., Apt. 401, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $286 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on forgery/issue/deliver document.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS