Daily record: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Phelps, Dustin, 4/13/1992, of 1529 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered on Feb. 4 on misdemeanor aggravated assault/public property; $1,239 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony reckless discharge firearm/endangers and felony possession of firearm with defaced serial number.

Randolph, James, 12/15/1993, of 2747 W. 35th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Feb. 17 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $200 court costs.

Richardson, Chasity Dawn; 7/12/1983, of 1119 4th Ave., Apt. 2, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on possession of controlled substance; $3,050 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 45 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

McMillon, Timothy J., 9/26/1993, of 543 Durango St., Indianapolis, Ind.; charge dismissed Jan. 14 on methamphetamine trafficking and meth delivery/900+ grams and possession of meth/900+ grams and controlled substance trafficking and mfg/del 400 less than 900 grams heroin/analog and possession 400 less than 900 grams heroin.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Young, Cale R., 11/18/1981, of 1842 16th St., Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 20 on DUI; $10 court costs

