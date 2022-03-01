Daily record: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Patrick, Jerome J., 3/16/1963, of 3432 72nd St. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on reckless discharge of firearm/endangers; $7,386 fine/costs, 150 days in jail, 150 days probation, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated discharge of firearm/occupied vehicle. Charge dismissed on aggravated discharge of firearm/occupied vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault/discharge of firearm/motor vehicle.

Quick, Gary Prenell, 12/7/1990, of 341 12th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 27 on threaten a public official; $496 court costs.

Richardson, Kimberly, 2/5/1981, of 8909 35th St. W. #1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 8 on aggravated discharge of firearm/occupied building; $1,754 fine/costs, 24 months probation.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Verscha, William T., 5/1/1961, of 1005 Roseview Ave., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 23 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $689 fine/costs, 21 months supervision. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/child under 13/bodily harm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Gwin, Chriss L., 10/31/1953, of 2610 W. 59th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Feb. 2 on DUI.

Jordan, Barbara J., 2/22/1951, of 1100 40th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 8 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

