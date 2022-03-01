Daily record: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Norris, Zachary W., 12/2/2000, of 561 27th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 1 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $2,562 fine/costs, seven years DOC.

Nykoluk, Tiamarie L., 1/5/1986, of 901 Southwind Rd., Springfield, Ill.; guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $570 fine/costs, 545 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony burglary without causing damage.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Valle, Desire C., 5/26/1998, of 9825 S. Exchange Ave., Apt 3, Chicago; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Dec. 23 on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st; $2,675 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Dunsworth, Franz Q., 3/2/1986, of 1175 Alexander Way Unit 103, North Liberty; charge dismissed Feb. 10 on DUI.

Engler, Joshua R., 5/19/1982, of 3505 N. Main St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 27 on DUI; $2,802 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Garcia, Ruben, 6/1/1951, of 610 40th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.

Griswold, Brittany L., 8/31/1986, of 155 Hillside Drive, Geneseo; charge dismissed Feb. 10 on DUI.

