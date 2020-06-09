Daily record: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson-Lue, Kayviion, 2/14/1998, of 602 7th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 22 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $2,169 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 69 days credit time served, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered May 22 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation, 69 days credit time served, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior.

Lawver, Johnnie H., 10/27/1963, of 712 8th St., Colona; charge dismissed May 19 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.

Lawver, Johnnie Howard, 10/27/1963, of 544 11th Ave., Ct., Silvis; charge dismissed on burglary; $577 court costs.

McCray, Carter Jermaine, 5/19/1983, of 1323 N. Ripley Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 10, court date May 18, on aggravated DUI/5; $2,286 fine/costs, eight years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 10, court date May 18, on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; six years DOC. Charge amended/reduced Nov. 21.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS