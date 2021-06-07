 Skip to main content
Daily record: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Daily record: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Martin, Travis J., 6/30/1988, of 1315 262nd St., Sherrard; guilty finding entered May 7 on possession of controlled substance; $3,069 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. 

Martinez, Matthew, 11/27/1985, of 103 18th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered May 10 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,813 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 45 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Mason, Katrina Bess, 5/23/1984, of 1107 41st St., Moline; withheld judgment May 11 on felony possession of controlled substance; $2,570 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 21 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.

McDowell, Preston Manning, Jr., 6/28/1999, of 1607 12th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed on possession of stolen firearm and felon possess/use weapon/firearm and aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID and possession of controlled substance. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Neff, James A., 1/26/1972, of 221 Darkway Dr., Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision May 19 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Pinc, Zachary A., 6/2/2001, of 3119 15th St. C, Moline; charge dismissed May 19 on DUI; $10 court costs.

