Daily record: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Martin, Travis J., 6/30/1988, of 1315 262nd St., Sherrard; guilty finding entered May 7 on possession of controlled substance; $3,069 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Martinez, Matthew, 11/27/1985, of 103 18th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered May 10 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,813 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 45 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Mason, Katrina Bess, 5/23/1984, of 1107 41st St., Moline; withheld judgment May 11 on felony possession of controlled substance; $2,570 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 21 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.