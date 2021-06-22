Daily record: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hart, Nathan Phillip, 7/6/1990, of 108 E. Ives St., Long Grove; withheld judgment June 9 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,305 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, six days credit time served. Charge dismissed on armed violence/category III.

Hollingsworth, Neal, 11/14/1982, homeless, Davenport; guilty finding entered June 3 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $584 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Jones IV, Hunter R., 4/5/1996, of 804 E. 14th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered April 30 on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $2,699 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, 45 days credit time served, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered April 30 on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, 45 days credit time served, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Kates, Mark K., 8/9/1992, of 25742 County Hwy. 28, Kewanee; guilty finding entered April 26 on violate order of protection/other prior; $2,284 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 58 days credit time served, anger management.

