Daily record: Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Daily record: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Armstrong, Jeffrey H., 10/23/1966, of 4106 Morton Dr., East Moline; charge dismissed on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500 and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Blake, Melanie Lynn, 12/5/1963, of 1439 31st St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 4 on possession of controlled substance; $3,625 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Bohlander, Paul Glenn, 10/16/1986, of 713 W. 7th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 4 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; 24 months probation, 120 days in jail; $3,755 fine/costs.

Brown, Travis D., 1/30/1988, of 408 7th Ave. S., Apt 4, Clinton; guilty finding entered June 4 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,521 fine/costs, 24 months conditions discharge, 180 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Garrett, Seth C., 1/4/1999, of 2000 W. 4th St., Milan; charge dismissed June 5 on DUI; $174 court costs.

Gulick, Brandi J., 9/20/1984, of 1819 W. 6th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 5 on DUI; $2,763 fine/court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 240 hours public/community service.

