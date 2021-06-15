Daily record: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Mooney, Michelle Lyn, 1/5/1994, of 1723 W. 70th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered May 21 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,509 fine/costs. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance May 21 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge amended on felony possession of meth less than five grams. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification.