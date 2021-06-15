 Skip to main content
Daily record: Tuesday, June 15, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Mooney, Michelle Lyn, 1/5/1994, of 1723 W. 70th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered May 21 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,509 fine/costs. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance May 21 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge amended on felony possession of meth less than five grams. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification. 

Omer, Omer E., 10/7/2001, of 438 13th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 24 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $764 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 14 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bombliss, Carrie A., 1/8/1985, of 2207 W. Buckeye Ave., Spokane, Wash.; guilty finding entered April 15 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $380 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, four days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Bedzra, Kossivi, 12/8/1994, of 125 41st Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed June 2 on DUI.

Borisek, Denise A., 7/22/1960, of 2431 N. Fairmount St., Davenport; charge dismissed May 27 on DUI.

