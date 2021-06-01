Daily record: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bell, Brinn Michael, 6/30/1992, of 2109 23rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 6, 2019, court date May 18, on felony residential burglary; $1,388 court costs, four years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on felony residential burglary and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor criminal trespass building.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Wilson, Darryl L., 12/4/1966, address not provided; guilty finding entered March 22 on possession of meth/100 less than 400 grams; nine years DOC. Charge dismissed on methamphetamine trafficking and meth delivery/100 less than 400 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Powell, Maria M., 4/3/1963, of 3414 138th Ave. W., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision April 28 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Rowe, Lindsey M., 5/21/1996, of 2113 7th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision April 12 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.