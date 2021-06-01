Daily record: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bell, Brinn Michael, 6/30/1992, of 2109 23rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 6, 2019, court date May 18, on felony residential burglary; $1,388 court costs, four years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on felony residential burglary and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor criminal trespass building.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Wilson, Darryl L., 12/4/1966, address not provided; guilty finding entered March 22 on possession of meth/100 less than 400 grams; nine years DOC. Charge dismissed on methamphetamine trafficking and meth delivery/100 less than 400 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Powell, Maria M., 4/3/1963, of 3414 138th Ave. W., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision April 28 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Rowe, Lindsey M., 5/21/1996, of 2113 7th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision April 12 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Vallejo, Alan M., 7/13/1983, of 134 7th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered April 28 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 30 days in jail.