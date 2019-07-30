ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Lamar, Adam, Mineck, Whitney, Bettendorf.
Richmond, Jared, Kosminsky, Rebecca, both of Bettendorf.
Guerrero, Richard, Boyer, Jessica, both of East Moline.
Smith, John, Fox, Gillian, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Faust, Andrew, Jennifer.
Williams, Terrance, Dani.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cooper, Eddie M., 11/18/1987, of 1118 2nd Ave. SW, Apt. 5, Waverly, Iowa; guilty finding entered May 9 on felony aggravated unauthorized use of weapon/vehicle/no FOID; $1,886 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm, felony firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible, and misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Pogue, Sky, 2/17/1989, of 738 River Drive, Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision June 27 on DUI; $2,804 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Sierra, Erin M., 9/18/1971, of 309 8th Ave., Hampton; guilty finding entered June 26 on DUI; $2,802 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
Skaggs, Steven J., 2/12/1972, of 905 Ash Drive, Colona; guilty finding entered June 13 on DUI; $3,447 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, 20 days in jail.