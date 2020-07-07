Daily record: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Eldridge, Jordan W., 1/15/1996, of 3806 10th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered June 19 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; 30 months probation.

Gruner, Dakota J., 12/11/1997, of 1637 36th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 25 on felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,466 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible.

Joslin, James Russell, 11/24/1987, of 3813 11th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed on felon possession/use firearm prior and felon possession/use firearm/parole and two counts of armed habitual criminal.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Abbott, Desi R., 1/28/1959, of 808 12th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision June 25 on DUI; $2,849 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Andreas, Lyndsay M., 6/5/1987, of 202 E. Main St., Blue Grass; guilty finding entered June 17 on DUI; $2,881 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.

Cervantes, Adrian N., 11/19/1999, of 3705 Archer Drive, East Moline; charge dismissed on DUI.

