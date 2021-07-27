Daily record: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dillin, Thomas Drake, 7/21/2000, of 2930 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance June 30 on other amount schedule IV; $4,090 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID and possession of controlled substance.

Douglas, Tekara, 8/22/1989, of 3700 5th St., Apt 33, Rock Island; withheld judgment Jun 29 on possession of controlled substance; $4,020 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 20 days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg five less than 15 grams ecstasy/analog. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Robinson, Lavell; 8/7/1957, of 2035 9th St., Apt. 1, Coralville, Iowa; guilty finding entered May 11 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $2,051 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge with special conditions, 30 days home confinement.

Rollins, Melisa A., 6/21/1976, of 2114 Bellevue Ave., Bettendorf; charge dismissed May 14 on felon fail/return form furlough.

Sargeant, Mitchell M. J., 1/23/1991, of 1175 23rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered May 18 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $939 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0