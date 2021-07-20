Daily record: Tuesday, July 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Adams, Jeremy Allen, 10/14/1981, of 2506 20th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 30 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $194 court costs.

Adams, Jeremy Allen, 10/14/1981, of 1121 48th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 30 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $780 court costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed June 30 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle and aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.

Ahmed, Leslie A., 3/3/1979, of 3500 10th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 9 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,624 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered July 9 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Mullins, Stephanie J., 10/20/1988, of 1029 Roseview Ave., Kewanee; withheld judgment May 7 on felony possession of controlled substance; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson, Jessica M., 9/14/1985, of 624 Willard St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 25 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,125 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail, 73 days credit time served.

