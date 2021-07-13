Daily record: Tuesday, July 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McBride, Adrian, 7/19/2000, of 2200 7th Ave., Apt. 9, Moline; guilty finding entered June 22 on felony reckless discharge firearm/endangers; $799 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 170 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated discharge firearm/OCC vehicle and misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible.

Nelson, Trysten Cade, 7/7/1999, of 5011 48th St. A, Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on unlawful use body armor/2nd; $2,574 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance and two counts of armed violence/category II.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lambert, Jarrod J., 4/7/1983, of 302 Hollis St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 11 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $2,500 fine/costs, 12 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered May 11 on misdemeanor interference report domestic violence; 12 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000. Charge dismissed on two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

