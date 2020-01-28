Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Williams, Emmanuel Davion, 8/10/1995, of 1410 W. St., Racine, Wis.; withheld judgment Nov. 21 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,823 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyffels, Alexis N., 12/18/1990, of 225 S. Stewart St., Geneseo; withheld judgment Nov. 25 on possession of controlled substance; $2,648 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

Young, John W. III, 10/20/1987, of 408 E. 16th Ave., Milan; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on burglary; $3,702 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 46 days credit time served, restitution.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Self, Rebecka R., 4/15/1982, of 1011 Rose Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on felony harassment/threaten person/kill; $500 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on felony domestic battery/other prior; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor cause circumstance/endanger child and misdemeanor assault. Charge dismissed on felony harassment/threaten person/kill and two counts of misdemeanor electronic harassment/threat person/propb.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0