Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Batten, Roxanne, Kenneth.

Dwyer, Christina, Richard.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Houston, Sharrondia S., 9/16/1969, of 1704 5th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 14 on theft/control less than $500/prior; $1,250 court costs.

Houston, Sharrondia Shree, 9/16/1969, of 1704 5th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 14 on possession of controlled substance; $1,404 court costs.

Howard-Foster, Jinikqua, 5/12/2001, of 4000 Archer Dr., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 7 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $13,172 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 48 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bowman, Angela D., 7/27/1978, of 418 Warren St. #5, Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on felon fail/return form furlough; $353 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, drug treatment, 23 days credit time served. 

Brimhall, Sara L., 12/1/1991, of 830 Franklin St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct 17 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,105 fine/costs, 12 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 120 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Plumb, Rick C., 5/4/1949, of 4201 22nd Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 13 on DUI; $2,141 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

