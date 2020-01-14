Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Harris, Roderick, Morales, Sandra, both of Rock Island.
Frantz, Ryan, Hall, Michelle, both of Colona.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Clark, Nedra, George.
You have free articles remaining.
Bivens, Thomas, Mary.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McCray, Kendric Vandrell, 2/1/1969, of 1016 5th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 25 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,997 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.
McDonald, Wallace Hayes III, 4/5/1982, of 1526 15th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $670 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Lloyd, Roman T., 6/30/1987, of 403 19th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 22 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over and theft/unauthorized control/more than $10,000 less than $100,000 and two counts of burglary; $750 court costs.
Lucker, Brian E., 4/1/1974, no address provided; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on mfg/deliver cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams.