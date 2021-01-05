Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Grams, Stephanie L., 8/9/1990, of 416 51st Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 13 on possession of controlled substance; $2,188 fine/costs, 18 months supervision. Charge amended/reduced on possession of controlled substance.

Gregerson, Renee Y., 6/22/1985, of 1409 43rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,024 court costs, four years DOC.

Hall, Robert Lee, 11/23/1953, of 3526 14th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $2,940 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Keefer, Clayton A., 10/22/1976, of 430 S. Elm St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on theft/con intent less than $500 prior; fine. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on resist/peace officer/corrections/firefighter/injure; fine. Charge dismissed on residential burglary and on threaten a public official.

Mowbray, Christopher L., 3/16/1979, of 609 S W 4th Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $851 fine/costs, two years DOC.

Mowbray, Christopher L., 3/16/1979, of 123 N. Vine St. #4, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $4,051 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked. Charge amended/reduced Aug. 19, court date Oct. 2, on aggravated DUI/3. Charge amended/reduced Aug. 19, court date Oct. 2, on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.

