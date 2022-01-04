Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bartholomew-Hudson, Emily Anna, 12/27/1989, 2901 31st St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,485 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Donald, Andrew J., 3/14/1990, of 2037 53rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 16 on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+; $5,189 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days home confinement, 8 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3.
Ewing, Cory Ray, 8/10/1978, of 1184 27th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on aggravated UUW/vehicle/loaded firearm; $1,384 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on three counts of felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
Hopper, Keith William, 8/13/1976, of 1020 N. Shore Drive, Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 17 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Davis, Shaniqwa M. 7/4/1995, of 1041 50th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 16 on DUI; $2,639 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.