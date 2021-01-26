Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Phillips, Kenneth Carl, 1/25/2000, of 1315 12dth St., Moline; withheld judgment Dec. 15 on possession of controlled substance; $4,420 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

Rodriguez, Christian J., 7/18/1994, of 3205 17th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on received/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $650 court costs, three years DOC.

Sisul, Zachary A., 10/26/1985, of 5111 78th Ave. #110, Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $5,138 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 180 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 180 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Schafer, Jason C., 9/28/1985, of 19273 IL Hwy 26, Princeton; guilty finding entered Nov. 13 on aggravated DUI/3; $5,166 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.

