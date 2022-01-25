 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
0 Comments

Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

James, Reuben Devaughn, 11/25/1993, of 1319 5th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on aggravated domestic battery; $13,777 fine/costs, 330 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on harass witness/family member/report; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on harass witness/family member/report. Charge dismissed on harass witness/family member/report.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Holmberg, Justin L, 2/23/1998, of 223 1st St., P.O. Box 106, Bradford, Ill.; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,175 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st. 

Hull, Will, 7/16/1991, of 247 W. Division St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sound of ice flow on Mississippi River

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News