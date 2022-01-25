Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
James, Reuben Devaughn, 11/25/1993, of 1319 5th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on aggravated domestic battery; $13,777 fine/costs, 330 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on harass witness/family member/report; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on harass witness/family member/report. Charge dismissed on harass witness/family member/report.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Holmberg, Justin L, 2/23/1998, of 223 1st St., P.O. Box 106, Bradford, Ill.; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,175 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
Hull, Will, 7/16/1991, of 247 W. Division St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.