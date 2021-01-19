Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Alderson, Jason D., 5/22/1987, of 2334 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $4,316 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed Dec. 10 on aggravated DUI/2.

Anderson, Lanta M., 2/8/1980, of 1551 E. 4th St. Ct., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; 8,517 fine/costs, 24 months probation, one day credit time served, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Dec. 10 on burglary.

Argo, William James, 8/21/1970, of 1801 11th Ave. A, Apt. 4, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,015 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES