Daily record: Tuesday, Jan.. 18, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Edgar, Jeriah D., 9/11/1981, of 1002 53rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 5 on attempt foil/defeat screen test; $549 fine/costs, three months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bowers, Cameron E., 2/18/1991, of 211 N. Park Ave., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov. 3 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $4,886 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 3 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months conditional discharge, 48 hours in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
Cabil, Antwain R., 9/16/1993, of 212 E. 2nd St., Apt. 1, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,554 fine/costs, one year DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony identity theft/less than $300; one year DOC. Charge dismissed on felony theft/deception/less than $500 prior and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and felony felon possession/use firearm prior and felony reckless discharge firearm/endangers and misdemeanor cause child to be endangered and misdemeanor theft lost/mislaid property/less than $500.